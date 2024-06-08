The Mitten Brewing Company hits it out of the park to support mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The third annual Westside Wiffle Ball Classic tournament was held on Friday at historic Sullivan Field in Grand Rapids.

16 teams knocked it out of the park to support mental health.

The Mitten Brewing Company is raising funds for The Well-Being.

It's a counseling and fitness center on the West of Grand Rapids.

Organizers say the money raised will significantly improve the quality of counseling for people who cannot afford it.

This event's journey began three years ago.

Over a round of beer, the idea to support mental health through a wiffle ball tournament was born.

Organizers tell me it was an honor to raise money in the Sullivan Field for a cause they care about so deeply.

"So it's incredibly historically significant to Grand Rapids. My dad played here a long time ago when he played in city majors. So, it's a Grand Rapids landmark, and we're honored to be able to host this event here," Mitten Brewing Company Co-Founder Chris Andrus said.

This is one of their biggest fundraisers. Organizers explained that they raised over $10,000.

