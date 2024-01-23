The Lions are going to the NFC Championship but can fans afford it?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A chance to see the Detroit Lions clinch a spot in the Super Bowl will cost fans in west Michigan at least a few thousand dollars.

“A lot of it is the last-minute portion of it and then also just prices, in general, are higher this year,” said Sue Ball, owner of Sphera Travel in Grand Rapids. “I would say prices for flights and hotels are 30 percent higher over past years.”

Ball estimates it will cost at least $6,000 for two Lions fans to attend the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers this coming Sunday.

A search by FOX17 on Monday afternoon found tickets to the game on Ticketmaster, without fees, started at $575. The price increased closer to the field. A pair of front row seats on the 50 yard line cost $8,849 each.

Flights into San Jose International Airport, the one closest to Levi Stadium, ran anywhere from $775-1,200 round trip.

Prices for hotels within a five mile radius appeared more reasonable with some under $100 per night.

“It’s been a long time coming so I think just doing something together and traveling with people that you have a common interest with makes it all the more meaningful,” said Ball. “Just being able to experience something like that in your lifetime is amazing.”

Ball says with the game just days away, it’s difficult to come across savings. She instead recommends people book whatever gives them the most flexibility for things out of their control.

“We’re January in Michigan,” said Ball. “I would recommend going in two or three days before so maybe thinking about leaving Thursday or Friday so they have a buffer of a day in between in case they've got some bad weather. I'd hate for them to get stuck in Chicago or something and miss the game.”

Consumer advocates say its easier to find fraudsters during big games like the NFC Championship.

“With 10s of 1000s of Lions fans across the country looking to go to these games, there's a lot of opportunity to find people that could become a victim,” said Troy Baker, vice president of community relations at the Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan.

Baker says each year, the BBB gets reports of ticket and merchandise scams.

“There are a lot of fake companies out there that will either take your money and not send you the product you order or take your money and send you a cheap knockoff,” said Baker. “Jerseys cost $100-150, sometimes more, so if you see something for 70, 80% off, that's probably a red flag that that's not that legitimate, NFL-approved jersey that you're expecting to get.”

Baker encourages fans to use common sense and pay with a credit card, so charges can be disputed, to avoid a loss like the one the 49ers will take from the Lions on Sunday.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to being a wise informed consumer,” said Baker. “Take your time, do some homework, not only about what you're buying, but where you're buying it from, and that'll make sure if you are going to the game, you'll actually get there and you actually get in and hopefully cheer on the Lions to a win.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube