MARNE, Mich. — It's been months since drivers could get behind the wheel and race at the Berlin Raceway. On Saturday, racers and fans are going to hear, "Gentlemen, start your engines."

The green flag is set to drop at Berlin Raceway for the 2024 season

Crews stopped into Marne to get some laps in and fine-tune their racecars.

"I haven't been this nervous for a race in a while. I just I feel like we got a lot on the line," Racer/Shotko Motorsports Owner Evan Shotko said.

The Coopersville hometown favorite is strapping into the driver seat of the car he and his crew built over the past several months.

"We just started building our own chassis and everything, and we take it from tubing to full-on racecars. This will be the first race with our chassis. So we'll see how it goes," Shotko said.

Race fans can see him behind the wheel of the car number 22.

"This is something I've always wanted to do. So to be able to do this at 20 years old to me is a really big deal. I'm really excited about it," Shotko added.

Excitement is in full throttle at Berlin Raceway.

"Berlin is such a historic as far as short track racing. So to see where we are today, when we started even when I started racing back. It's unbelievable," Berlin Raceway President Mike Bursley said.

The 7/16 mile track reaches as high as 13 degrees in some spots.

"I'd like to see other people go out and have as much fun. I've been there," Bursley explained.

The current president used to be a racer here.

"Drivers have offered to let me hop in. And go drive around. So I get to enjoy that," Bursley said.

Drivers hit speeds so fast - we lost our camera on one of the turns.

"We can practice until we're blue in the face, but until that green flag drops, you really don't know what you have," Shotko said.

Those looking to feel the need for speed can see Shotko and many others Saturday night. Gates open at 2, and kids 15 and under get in for free.

