The Gilmore set to host KeysFest next weekend

Posted at 8:48 AM, Feb 19, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Playing the piano is a great skill to have, but it's not always easy. If your child is a piano player, The Gilmore in Kalamazoo wants to help them learn during KeysFest.

KeysFest is geared toward those in grades 1-12. Students will participate in group piano lessons with a professional pianist. They'll then perform a music piece in front of an audience and get feedback from their instructor.

The event also features workshops and a community concert, open to participating students and their families as well as teachers.

KeysFest takes place on February 25th. The community concert will start at 12:30 p.m. the same day.

The Gilmore plans to live stream the concert on their youtube page.

