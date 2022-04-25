The Fulton Street Farmers Market announces opening for 100th season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Fulton Street Farmers Market will soon be opening for its 100th season. It is scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 7.

The season will start with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will be one of the special guests at the event. The market is also planning to feature several community events throughout the season. It will be open between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The season will run through October 29.

“The board of directors of Fulton Street Market have been planning great things for this main season,” said Board Chair Michele Giordano.

The Fulton Street Farmers Market was first established in 1922. It features locally grown produce, baked goods, and artisan vendors.

The market also has a partnership with the city of Grand Rapids, which includes the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “Collaboration is at the heart of our department’s mission,” said David Marquardt, Parks and Recreation director. “We’re excited to celebrate this incredible milestone and look forward to continuing this unique and valuable partnership.”

