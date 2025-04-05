THE EAGLE HAS LANDED: One of two eaglets have hatched in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. — The bald eagle, a symbol of pride and might for the United States, is also representing new beginnings in West Michigan this season.

A local eagle couple has recently welcomed one eaglet into the world, and the community can now follow along on this journey.

FALCONSHIRE The first eaglet, FR1 hatched on Thursday.

Thanks to the Falconshire Raptors Conservation Group, residents can watch the live stream of the eagle family in Ottawa County.

Brian Parkhurst, a President of the Falconshire Raptors of West Michigan, highlighted the excitement surrounding the newly hatched eaglet FR1, which emerged from its shell on Thursday.

"So the eagle camera that we're having, that we're kind of helping to share with West Michigan, because such an inspiring thing is had already hatched one egg," Parkhurst said.

The Falconshire Raptors Conservation Group has dedicated decades to aiding avian wildlife through education, conservation, rehabilitation, and research. Parkhurst, a master falconer with over 30 years of experience, shared his enthusiasm for this incredible moment in nature.

"It's really exciting to watch that process. So we woke up to see a baby eagle under the mother," he remarked.

As anticipation grows, there is hope for a second eaglet. The egg is showing signs of life, with a crack noted in the shell Friday evening. "We have one eaglet in there and one to go," Parkhurst added.

Falconshire Eaglet FR1 waiting as his sibling is expected to hatch some time Saturday.

With the eaglet's arrival, the joy and wonder of new life underscore with the second eaglet prepared to hatch on Saturday.

You can follow along with the livestream by clicking here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

