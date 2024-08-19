The dogs closed out GR's Richmond Park pool in record style

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids hosted its largest ever pool party for pups Sunday. The smell of wet-dog aside, we could all learn a thing or two from man's best friend.

It's the end of the season at Richmond Park Pool and it has gone to the dogs. It's the seventh year of "Wag 'N' Wade and it's never been bigger.

"We have 120 dogs each session, four sessions," explained Lauren Betz, park manager. "So do the math; over 400 dogs coming out and having fun today."

Pet parents get to let em loose.

"Where else in the community do you have a zero entry pool that the dogs can just run in and out of?" Staci Perkins pointed out. "It's like dog park at the pool. It's awesome."

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were allowed in various sessions through the day. The Parks and Recreation Department provided tennis balls, drinking water for the dogs and dog waste cleanup bags.

Staci and Adele Perkins brought their mini-golden doodle Wesley. Stella the Pyrenees Newfoundland was brought by Wayne Raterink.

"Teaching her how to try and catch tennis balls," Wayne shared. "Not working so well, but she's having a great time."

No matter their name, where they came from, who they're here with, chocolate or golden, it's all about fun for the four-legged friends. The rest of the world should take notes.

"Everyone's getting along," Wayne remarked. "How's that for something that happens in the world? Everybody gets along."

The event was free to attend but registration is required so if you're interested in bringing your pup next year, you may want to act quick.

Check back here for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube