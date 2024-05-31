The Diatribe breaks ground on arts and culture hub that will become so much more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly a year after Fox 17 first featured the plans, a Grand Rapids nonprofit, the Diatribe, is breaking ground on its new headquarters.

The arts and culture organization is renovating a building on South Division in the Burton Heights neighborhood.

Once the project is complete, it'll be known as the Emory Arts and Culture Hub.

The center won't only serve as headquarters. It will also include affordable housing units, community workspace and a rentable performing arts venue.

They also plan to have space for an after-school program for middle and high school students.

The Diatribe hasn't quite hit their $9 million fundraising goal. They're about $2.3 million shy but expect to reach it in the coming years.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube