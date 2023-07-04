The Corner Bar Hot Dog Hall of Famer shares how he prepares and conquers food eating contests

ROCKFORD, Mich. — You may have heard of the International Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, but here in Michigan we have our own food challenge at The Corner Bar in Rockford.

There’s one thing that’s quite unique about this place. Not only does it have a variety of hot dogs on the menu, but for brave souls there’s also a hot dog eating challenge. The popular challenge involves eating 12 hot dogs in four hours. But we’re told it hardly ever takes that long, because people like to get it done fast.

Even 15-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Champion, Joey Chestnut, stopped by The Corner Bar in the early 2000s.

“Exciting, he came in and tried to get to 36,” said Owner John Vanaman.

He describes the contest as silly in the best way, and joyous, bizarre fun. There’s 6,500 names on the Hot Dog Hall of Fame at The Corner Bar. One of them is 36-year-old Nathan Klein. He completed the challenge in 2020, eating 12 hot dogs in 24 minutes. Then he tried again in 2022 and finished 24 hot dogs in 20 minutes.

Nathan has been eating competitively for five years. He tried and failed multiple food challenges before he finally won one, and the momentum hasn’t stopped since. Now, he has a youtube channel showcasing his challenges to more than 5-thousand subscribers. He takes preparing for these contests very seriously. First, he takes into account how big of a quantity he’ll be eating. Then he prepares his body all week long by eating high volume, low-calorie foods like salad, grilled chicken, vegetables, fruits and water. Then there’s the technique he uses during the actual challenge.

“I will have a couple different beverages, so I'll use water to start and then sometimes I'll have to switch to diet soda, I like the taste better.,” explained Klein.

He adds, the soda causes him to belch which helps to give him a little bit more space. But he also says, it’s important to understand the food itself because the technique will vary depending on what you’re eating.

When we sat down with Klein, he devoured two chili dogs in just 32 seconds. It’s no surprise the 36-year-old is a huge fan of the National Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. He’s watched it for 20 years and is rooting for none other than Joey Chestnut.

“Without a doubt Joey is more than likely going to win, I know he's got his eyes set on a new record, I think he's shooting for 80 which is just absolutely insane,” said Klein.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is taking place Tuesday at 11am. if you're interested in taking on the challenge in West Michigan, you can stop right in to The Corner Bar in Rockford.

