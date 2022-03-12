The cities hosting St. Patrick's Day Parades this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — It's the weekend before St. Patrick's day and a number of cities are celebrating with parades.

For many of the parades listed, its the first time they will roll down city streets since the start of the pandemic.

Get your Irish on in Grand Rapids for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Grand Rapids public Library in Downtown Grand Rapids

Downtown Holland will be host to the St. Patrick's Day parade The parade will travel east down 8th Street to the corner of 8th Street & College Avenue. The parade will feature Irish dancers, bagpipers, kilt-wearers and more. The city is also inviting those who wear green to carry Irish flags in the parade.

The Annual Muskegon St. Patricks Day parade returns today. It will run along Western Avenue between 6th & 2nd Streets. The city has invited families, businesses, schools, marching bands and more to participate in the parade. You can also march in the parade if you donate a non-perishable food. The parade starts at 11 a.m.

Go Irish for a day in Kalamazoo. the Irish American Club of Kalamazoo is back with their annual St. Patrick's Day parade. It will start at 11 a.m. on Burdick Street & Michigan Avenue and head south to Cedar Street.

