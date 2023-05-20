'The Big O Foundation' golf fundraiser taking a swing at helping cancer patients with mental health

GOWEN, Mich. — Oftentimes, those battling cancer aren’t just dealing with the physical effects of the disease, it also takes a toll mentally.

A Montcalm County man knows it all too well. He’s working to get cancer patients the help they need when it comes to their emotional well-being.

“It was one of those things that came as a shock, you know, you don't think it can happen to you until it does,” said Oryan Wetherington.

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in October of 2017, right in the middle of his senior year at Ferris State University.

“I was actually studying criminal justice, so I was gonna go to the police academy and then that all happened,” said Wetherington.

He had surgery to remove the cancer days after he was diagnosed – forcing him to take some time off from school. But he says his main goal was to beat cancer and graduate college.

He did just that. Now, six years later, Oryan is a college graduate and cancer free. Using his own experience to help others battling the disease, especially when it comes to mental health.

“It's not something that gets talked about a lot you know, I struggled with what they call ‘survivor's guilt,'” explained Wetherington.

He also touched on a facade familiar to many cancer patients.

“People forget that it's a person that's going through it, staying strong for everybody else, but it takes a mental toll as well on them,” said Oryan.

With the the help of his mom and dad, Oryan created "The Big O Foundation" in 2021 to help those battling cancer in Montcalm County.

The acts of kindness he received during his battle, inspired him to create "Kicking Cancer with Oryan" golf outing, a fundraiser that helps cancer patients with mental health therapy, monetary support and scholarships. To date, they’ve been able to raise $70,000 dollars.

Saturday, the foundation will host its sixth annual Kicking Cancer with Oryan golf fundraiser. It starts at 9 a.m. at Brookside Golf and Grill.

You can find more information here.

