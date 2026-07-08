The Berlin Fair is back for 171st year this week

The Berlin Fair is back this week, celebrating Michigan's agricultural heritage and traditions with an emphasis on educating youth.

Berlin Fair

The fair, which dates to 1855, is Michigan's longest-running fair and is held in Marne.

The Ottawa County Agricultural Society was organized in March of 1856 by 21 farmers who believed forming the organization would be beneficial. The society resolved that the First Annual Fair be held on Sept. 24 and 25 of that year at Lamont. That fair, held on 5 acres of ground just east of the village, was reported to be a great success.

The second fair was held in Eastmanville before returning to Lamont, until the fair moved to its present location in Marne in 1870.

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