TGIF: When can you set off fireworks in Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The glorious explosions of the Fourth of July have come and gone for the most part... the reds, whites, and blues caressing the skies... and then, the morning after arrives.

Andre Brown, a local resident, was up early, cleaning up the mess left behind in his neighborhood.

"We put fireworks here last night. We did our thing," he said, surveying the littered parking lot off Kalamazoo Ave.

Alongside his friend ‘Woody’, he gathered up the blown out containers and firework packaging into a massive pile at the side of the lot.

Not everyone was as responsible. Empty parking lots across the city were left strewn with discarded fireworks and trash.

The Fourth of July in West Michigan, seemingly a chaotic success.

Fireworks are allowed in Michigan from June 29 through July 4th, until 11:45 p.m. each day.

The law has a provision for lighting off fireworks on July 5th.

Fireworks are allwed on July 5th, if the day happens to fall on a Friday or Saturday.

T.G.I.F, eh?

The City of Grand Rapids’ annual fireworks show is set to light up the skies over the Grand River Saturday, July 6, from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m.

You can read through the State’s Fireworks Safety Act HERE.

