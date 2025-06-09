Tensions rise in Ada Township over solicitation ordinance

ADA..MICH — Unwanted knocks and unexpected sales pitches have sparked concern in Ada Township, prompting local leaders to discuss revising the township's solicitation ordinance.

"I want to know the background of the person who is knocking on my door or maybe walking through the side backyard or in through the garage door that's open because I'm cleaning it out or something," said Ada Township Clerk Jo DeMarco.

A specific incident involving a late-night solicitor was the catalyst for the ordinance review. As community policing officer Zachery Jackson recalled, "The resident I spoke to found it very odd that somebody would approach them at 9:30 at night to solicit a product."

Making matters worse, the solicitor's had not yet obtained the required permits, meaning they were not authorized to be soliciting at all.

This interaction led DeMarco to seek the revocation of the company's permit privileges. However, a tense back-and-forth ensued at the township board meeting, as the solicitation company, Greenix, disputed the clerk's request.

"If your background check came back approved, you had no criminal history for either theft or fraud. Those were the only two things that they were looking for," DeMarco explained of the current ordinance.

The proposed revisions would expand the background checks to cover nationwide criminal histories, not just in Michigan, to help keep residents safe.

Ultimately, the township board voted unanimously to revise the ordinance as presented by DeMarco, tightening regulations on solicitors in Ada.

