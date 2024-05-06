Tensions in Niger have Twin Lake mom worried about son stationed there

TWIN LAKE, Mich. — Last summer, a military coup happened in Niger. In March, the new leaders ordered the United States to stop all military operations in their country. Now, an Airman from Twin Lake can't return to the U.S., and his mother fears they are starting to run out of resources.

Paula Porter's son, Airman First Class Cade Birkett, is a military firefighter.

"He said that he would go to Africa for the deployment for six months," Porter said.

She says her son's tour was done the first of April, but cannot leave.

"No planes in or out. They're not allowed to come. Nobody's allowed to go," she told FOX 17.

The Associated Press says the Airforce is not allowing anyone to leave the two bases because of national security concerns. The Air Force uses the bases to launch drones to look for terrorist activity in northern Africa.

"He tells me there's no danger, but as a mother, I feel like anything could happen. You've seen what's happened before and other places like that," said Porter.

She says her son is waiting for the situation to change but is now running out of supplies.

"They're trading each other stuff. You know, hey, I don't have any deodorant. Do you have shampoo? I'll trade your shampoo for deodorant, stuff like that," said Porter.

Currently, the Associated Press says there are around one thousand service members stationed on two air bases in Niger. Porter is just worried the stalemate could become violent. Porter says, "That's my worst fear. I just want them out. Let the governments do what they have to do and get our kids out of there."

The A.P. says the United States is currently looking for alternatives to replace the two bases in Niger.

