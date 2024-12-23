Teens stopped on suspicions of concealing a weapon, all 4 arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four teens are facing juvenile-level charges after being stopped in Kalamazoo last week.

It happened Wednesday night in the area of Forest and Rose.

Police stopped the group, claiming one appeared to be hiding a gun.

When an officer asked about it, three of the teens ran.

All were eventually found and arrested.

Three guns were recovered –including one that had to be fished out of a 'water overflow area' -- on the south side of Crosstown Parkway.

Bodycam video of the stop and discovery was released by the department Monday morning.

Three teens are charged with carrying concealed *and resisting or obstructing – the fourth only charged with resisting and obstructing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube