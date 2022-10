GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old girl was injured Friday night after a shooting on Grand Rapid's West Side.

Grand Rapids Police said the shooting happened late Friday night on Bridge Street Northwest near Pettibone Avenue Northwest.

Officers found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The teenager's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

It's unclear if police have a suspect in custody.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube