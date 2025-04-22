Teen faces charges after threat of violence toward Kentwood school via Snapchat

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 14-year-old student is in custody after the Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed he posted a threat of violence toward his school, Pinewood Middle School, in Kentwood.

Sergeant Scott Dietrich, Public Information Officer for the Kent County Sheriff's Office, says the teen made a specific threat against the school through a post on Snapchat.

"This was a story post with text across the front stating the exact location, the exact address of Pinewood Middle School, and that it was going to be shot up," said Sergeant Dietrich.

The department received an anonymous tip about the threat on Sunday through Michigan's OK2SAY program, which allows students to report potential threats confidentially.

"The OK2SAY program is Michigan's confidential tip line that empowers students, parents, and community members to report threats or safety concerns. Tips can be submitted 24/7 by phone, text, email, or through the OK2SAY mobile app," said Michelle Robinson, Michigan State Police Public Information Officer. "This excellent investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office exemplifies the effectiveness of the OK2SAY program in empowering students to report potential threats, thereby helping to maintain a safe and secure learning environment."

The Kent County Sheriff's Office took immediate action after receiving the tip, working to identify the source of the threat. "Obviously, it's difficult when it's through Snapchat," Sergeant Dietrich said. "People believe that, you know, they try to be anonymous and make false accounts."

The 14-year-old student is now facing serious charges. "I can't say what the charges are for him, because he's a juvenile, but it's a serious felony," Sergeant Dietrich said.

Kentwood Public Schools contacted the Kent County Sheriff's Office immediately after learning of the threat and requested increased security at the school. "We had a continued presence there until the suspect was in custody," Sergeant Dietrich said.

Sergeant Dietrich emphasizes that all school threats come with significant consequences, and urges parents to be more involved with their children's social media accounts. "Try to teach them about social media and the possibilities of what could happen if they do something like this, because it is serious and it's taken seriously," Sergeant Dietrich added.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube