Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ludington State Park campground

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Deputies are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at a Ludington State Park campground.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the Pines Campground just after 9 p.m. Wednesday for an unresponsive 16-year-old boy.

Deputies say life-saving measures were initiated by park rangers, but the teen was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly before 10 p.m.

According to deputies, the medical examiner discovered an internal injury while examining the body.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole says investigators returned to the area on Friday and found evidence near where the teen was found to substantiate the medical examiner's findings.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating but says no foul play is suspected.

The 16-year-old is only being identified as a resident of West Michigan at this time.

