Teen dead, two others injured in Mecosta County crash

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman from Fort Wayne, Indiana, is dead and two other teens are injured after a crash Thursday afternoon in Mecosta County's Colfax Township.

According to the sheriff's office, a 14-year-old Big Rapids teen was behind the wheel heading south on 140th Avenue.

Around 13 Mile Road, deputies say he lost control and the vehicle flipped.

The two passengers were thrown from the vehicle.

The 18-year-old woman from Fort Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old Big Rapids woman suffered serious injuries, while the 14-year-old driver's injuries are described as minor.

Both injured teens were taken to Corewell Hospital in Grand Rapids.

