'Technology failure' blamed for Berrien Co. train derailment

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A “technology failure” is blamed for an Amtrak train that derailed while transporting 200 people from Pontiac to Chicago late last week.

The train derailed in New Buffalo Township the night of Thursday, Nov. 16, according to Berrien County Public Safety (BCPS). The incident happened after the train hit an occupied vehicle that had gotten stuck on the tracks.

We’re told six people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

BCPS says a crossing was misidentified as a result of the technology failure, contributing to the crash.

Authorities say the issue has since been rectified and county officials are examining dispatch protocols to prevent events of a similar nature in the future.

“We appreciate the swift response from 20 agencies and organizations to Thursday’s derailment,” says Berrien County 911 Director Caitlin Sampsell. “We remain incredibly grateful for the support of all those who helped ensure the safe evacuation of the passengers onboard and their reunification with loved ones.”

We’re told protocols will be amended to improve communication between railroads, make the crossing’s resource guide more user friendly, and optimize computer and software updates.

The derailment is sill being investigated at this time.

