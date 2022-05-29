Tastefull Vegan Frozen Desserts opening shop in Wyoming on May 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tastefull Vegan Frozen Desserts will be opening a standalone dessert shop in Wyoming. The shop will open on Monday, May 30 at noon.

Tastefull Vegan Frozen Desserts will offer freeze pops, frozen dessert bars, and soft serve. The products will be free of dairy, nuts, soy, gluten, eggs, and refined sugar. The company also uses Michigan maple syrup, coconut, or fruit base for most of its products. “Whether the food restriction is by choice or necessity, no allergy or dietary choice should prevent someone from being able to enjoy one of life’s greatest joys – ice cream!” said owner Kalene McElveen.

McElveen started the company in 2020 as a Grand Rapids Downtown Market incubator kitchen tenant. In Spring of 2021, she launched her first products at the Fulton Street Farmers Market. Her products have also been available at local grocery stores including Harvest Health, Forest Hills Foods, Bride Street Market, and Spun Sugar Detroit. The shop in Wyoming will be the first female, minority-owned non-dairy frozen dessert shop in Michigan.

Tastefull Vegan Frozen Dessert’s Wyoming shop will open on Monday, May 30.

