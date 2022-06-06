Taste of Muskegon returning on June 10 and 11

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon has announced that it will be returning for its 16th year. The event will be held on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at Hackley Park.

The event will include Wonderland Distilling Co. gin and tonics. The Wonderland Distilling Co.’s whiskey and gingerbeer and Burl & Sprig rum and cola will also be served again this year. The festival will feature more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks. Friday’s headline event will be Starlight City.

Saturday’s schedule of events will begin with United Way’s annual Ride United biking event. The headline event for Saturday will The Accidentals. Awards for Taste of Muskegon’s best plates will be awarded on Saturday afternoon. They include awards from both judges and the public. Another Saturday event will be an after party at Burl & Sprig called “A Funny After Taste”. During the after party, a lineup of comedians from Zank Comedy will entertain guests while they have their Taste of Muskegon cocktail. The after party will run from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The comedians will begin performing at 11 p.m.

Taste of Muskegon will host members of the Japanese consulate in Detroit, in honor of Muskegon’s relationship with the city of Omuta, Japan. Mayor Ken Johnson will also attend the event and make a proclamation on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“For years, people have asked Taste to go longer, and “A Funny After Taste” is a great way to answer that call,” said Lisa Kraus, Director of Marketing for Taste of Muskegon. “We love the chance to send people directly to a local restaurant which is what Taste is all about. It’s such an honor to welcome the Japanese delegate. We have been told that they decided to extend their stay in Muskegon to attend the festival and are excited to try a Taste of the best Muskegon has to offer. It’s a great opportunity for cultural exchange.”

Taste of Muskegon will be held on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11. More information on the festival can be found on the event’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube