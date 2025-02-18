TANDEM 365 brings medical care to the living room

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Tandem 365 has emerged as a convenient alternative to urgent care, providing 24-hour assessments in the comfort of patients' homes. Primarily serving individuals with Priority Health insurance, the company collaborates closely with patients' primary care doctors, aiming to enhance the care experience.

In a recent visit, FOX 17 got an up-close look at how Tandem 365 operates.

Charlotte Struik, a current Tandem 365 user, expressed her appreciation for the immediate care she receives.

“When I call them, they’re here. I don’t have to wait three days for a doctor's appointment,” Charlotte said.

For Charlotte and her husband, Bill, who have been married for 46 years, mobility can be an issue. This is where Tandem 365 provides vital support.

“We have multiple different disciplines. We have nurses; we have social workers; we have paramedics. Essentially, the model is if a person needs help in their home, and wants to remain in their home, rather than traveling to a brick-and-mortar setting like a hospital or a doctor’s office, we can bring care into the home for them and then give them the same sort of thing they might get at an emergency department or hospital," Philip Fennema, president of Tandem 365, said.

The service focuses on delivering care directly in the home, allowing for a comfortable and accessible approach to healthcare.

“One thing about it, they’re always calling me to check on me afterwards to see how I’m doing, and if I’m better," Charlotte said.

Tandem 365 has been serving patients across Michigan for 11 years, with approximately 1,400 individuals utilizing their at-home visit services. The integration of medical professionals helps ensure ongoing communication and care.

“When they’re not feeling well, they can call Tandem, and we can go out to see them to treat, to assess them for, like, an urgent assessment,” said Heather Howard, an Integrated Care paramedic with Tandem 365.

This service offers a valuable alternative to traditional emergency rooms or urgent care centers, particularly for those who may find it challenging to leave home.

Charlotte further emphasized the importance of the caregivers.

“I don’t know what I’d do without them; I’d have to hire three other nurses or something. They’re great. I couldn’t tell you what I’d do without them," Charlotte said.

“I have the unicorn of all paramedic jobs,” Heather Howard said.

