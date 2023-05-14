Talons Out Honor Flight honors veterans of World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War

The Talons Out Honor Flight was held on Saturday, where a commercial aircraft flew to Washington, D.C. for the day to honor veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

The flight consisted of two World War II veterans, a couple of Korean War veterans, and multiple veterans who served in the Vietnam War. The group visited several monuments and memorials during the trip.

Each Talons Out Honor Flight is funded by communities and by the guardians who accompany each and every veteran.

Jim Swoboda Talons Out Honor Flight

