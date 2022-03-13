GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After being canceled and scaled back due to the pandemic, the Taco & Tequila Festival returns to LMCU Ballpark.

The event features Michigan's best tacos, tequila and a number of other tasty foods.

While food is great by itself, it's better with some entertainment, there will be a mariachi band as well as games.

The festival is happening on May 7th from 4-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the festival.

For ticket & pricing information, head to the Taco & Tequila Festivals website.