Grand Rapids Taco & Tequila Fest returns to Riverside Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Riverside Park drew hundreds of people as the annual Taco and Tequila Fest returned to Grand Rapids.

This was only the second year of the festival. According to organizers, last year's crowd consisted of 700 attendees. This year, they believe roughly 1,000 people showed up.

"The cool thing about coming out is you can try a bunch of different tequila in your perception of what you thought tequila was could change," said Paul Starr, the event organizer. He added that the festival is the perfect summer event and everyone loves tacos.

Starr said there were about 100 bottles of tequila, six taco trucks, and nine different margaritas.

