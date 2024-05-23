SW Michigan residents who lost power to storms may have food replaced

LANSING, Mich. — Some residents in Southwest Michigan may qualify to have food replaced if they lost power during severe storms earlier this month.

The state health department says Michiganders who receive SNAP benefits are eligible for food replacement.

“Michigan residents who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should not go without food for their families as a result of the power outages from last week’s storm,” says Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We stand ready to help them by replacing food they purchased with SNAP benefits.”

We’re told the amount of food replaced will be matched by what was lost per household during the storms, capped at one month’s worth of food assistance.

The offer applies to residents living in Branch, Cass, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.

Apply for food replacement by calling 844-464-3447 before May 28.

Those who lost power and do not receive SNAP benefits may find resources here.

