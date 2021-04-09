Suspects identified in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Two suspects have been identified in an alleged shooting that took place in Benton Harbor earlier this week.

Officers responded to gunshots heard near the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety on the morning of April 7, according to BHDPS.

They say the shots stemmed from around Brunson Avenue and Dr. Daniel Cook. Upon their arrival, officers found a victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the face, BHDPS tells us. We’re told the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Leroy Dontrell Johnson Jr., who BHDPS says was later transported to Spectrum-Lakeland for treatment. Officials expect him to make a full recovery.

Public safety officials say they identified the residence that served as the source of the gunfire, which was then quickly surrounded.

We’re told multiple agencies responded to the suspected residence when Michigan State Police obtained and executed a search warrant. There, public safety officials say three handguns, an ounce of cocaine and 15 suspected meth pills were discovered.

During investigation, it was determined that the shooting began in an alleged robbery attempt, according to BHDPS.

Public safety officials say they have arrested and identified two suspects in the incident: 33-year-old James Lee Micken Jr. and 27-year-old Verdell Washington Jr.

We’re told both suspects are being charged for a number of drug, robbery, assault, felony firearm, and parole violation offenses.

