Suspects caught hiding under boat after stolen car chase in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects are in custody after Ottawa County deputies recovered a stolen vehicle and tracked down the people accused of taking it following a foot chase near Crockery Lake.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Tuesday to the area of the 48 West Apartments in Allendale Township for a report of a stolen 2014 Ford Edge. Investigators say the vehicle was taken sometime between June 29 and June 30.

At about 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy spotted the stolen SUV being driven on Gooding Street in Chester Township. Authorities say the deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle pulled into the driveway of an unrelated home on Gooding Street. The driver and front-seat passenger then reportedly jumped out and ran north toward Crockery Lake.

Deputies quickly established a perimeter around the area with help from additional Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office units, Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers and Grand Valley State University Police. Investigators searched the surrounding area, including a nearby residence, before locating the two suspects hiding underneath a pontoon boat.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as a 19-year-old from Grand Rapids and a 15-year-old from Grandville. The 19-year-old was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on multiple offenses. The 15-year-old was released to their parents.

Deputies say the stolen Ford Edge was recovered and returned to its owner. The investigation remains ongoing.

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