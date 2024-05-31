Suspected drunk driving crash caught on camera. it was the suspects 5th arrest

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich — A woman from Henderson Nevada is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by an alleged drunk driver. According to court records this is the suspects fifth alcohol related arrest.

The accident happened at the corner of Apple Avenue and Maple Island Road just after 7pm last Sunday.

In surveillance video from a business, you can see a black truck southbound on Maple Island when a dark gray truck going east on Apple run the red light and strike the first truck pinning the female passenger inside. Coincidentally a Muskegon County Sheriff Deputy was also going south on Maple Island and witnessed the crash. The woman was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, her husband who was driving was not seriously hurt.

The driver of the second truck was Jason Hall. According to police documents the deputy said he could smell intoxicants on hall and found and open beer can next to the front seat. Documents also show that hall’s driver’s license was revoked.

Muskegon attorney David Shafer who is representing the victims said in a statement

“This accident was a preventable tragedy…My unfortunate and unsuspecting clients never had a chance. We intend to utilize all of our resources to pursue the defendant for damages and strongly support a vigorous prosecution of this reckless drunk driver.

This is not Halls first arrest for DUI . Court records show that Hall has been arrested four other times on alcohol charges over the last 14 years. DJ Hilson, the Muskegon County Prosecutor said, “This was sort of a repeated sense of behavior, where either he was driving on suspended license causing serious injury,or he was drunk driving, or in at least one conviction, he was fleeing and eluding the police.”

Hilson says it’s frustrating when people like Hall flaunt the system and hopes a conviction in this case will send a serious message saying, “Since you continue to thumb your nose at the system, you thumb your nose at the restrictions and the orders that you're under, including being under the supervision of the Department of Corrections while on parole. The only place for you is to is to sit down in a facility somewhere for an extensive period of time.”

Hilson has charged Hall with operating while intoxicated causing injury and driving with a suspended license causing injury. At last check he is still being held in the Muskegon County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

