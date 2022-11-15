Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect arrested, charged in attempted murder of Benton Harbor woman and baby

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.PNG
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.PNG
Posted at 4:49 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 16:49:43-05

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A suspect is in custody nearly a year after a 20-year-old woman and a 3-month-old girl survived a shooting in Benton Harbor.

The shooting happened Dec. 12, 2021 at River Terrace Apartments, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS).

Both victims checked in to a hospital and were discharged with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Kylen Jenkins, was arrested and charged on Nov. 10 with the following, according to BHDPS:

  • Assault with murderous intent (x3)
  • Firing at a building resulting in injury (x2)
  • Felony firearms (x6)
  • Felon possessing a weapon (x1)

Public safety officials credit Michigan State Police for their assistance in the case.

READ MORE: Woman and baby survive shooting in Benton Harbor

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered