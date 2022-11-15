Suspect arrested, charged in attempted murder of Benton Harbor woman and baby

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A suspect is in custody nearly a year after a 20-year-old woman and a 3-month-old girl survived a shooting in Benton Harbor.

The shooting happened Dec. 12, 2021 at River Terrace Apartments, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS).

Both victims checked in to a hospital and were discharged with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Kylen Jenkins, was arrested and charged on Nov. 10 with the following, according to BHDPS:

Assault with murderous intent (x3)

Firing at a building resulting in injury (x2)

Felony firearms (x6)

Felon possessing a weapon (x1)

Public safety officials credit Michigan State Police for their assistance in the case.

