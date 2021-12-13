Woman and baby survive shooting in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — One woman, 20, and an infant, 3 months, were treated and released for injuries related to a shooting that occurred at the River Terrace Apartments.

Officers from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) responded to gunfire on December 12, 2021, at 9:14 p.m.

The victims were driven to Spectrum Health Lakeland Emergency Room, and both were treated and released with minor injuries.

It has not yet been determined if the two victims were the intended targets.

BHDPS reports the investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information is urged to contact the Tip line at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app located in your app store.

