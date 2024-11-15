Suspect arrested, charged for 4 armed robberies in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a string of armed robberies throughout Berrien County.

The robberies happened at Dollar Generals in Saint Joseph, Berrien Springs and Benton Harbor, as well as a BP gas station in Berrien Springs, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told the robberies occurred between June 25 and Nov. 14.

Deputies say the suspect was arrested Thursday morning. He has been identified as Edward Turner.

Turner was arraigned Friday on four counts of armed robbery, four counts of felony firearm and four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, BCSO explains. He is currently held on a $250,000 cash surety bond.

Sheriff Charles E. Heit expresses his gratitude to law enforcement agencies and community members who helped with the case.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube