SURVEY: Thanksgiving will cost less this year compared to 2023

(WXMI) — Thanksgiving is expected to be less expensive this year compared to 2023.

According to a newly released survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average Thanksgiving meal will cost $58.08 to feed 10 people. That’s based on grocery prices recorded during the first week of November.

That price is down 5% from last year, though it’s still 19% higher than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The farm bureau looked at prices for turkey, stuffing and everything from peas to dinner rolls. Most items went down in price but processed foods went up. The turkey had the largest impact on savings.

"The turkey is $25–$26 worth of that total. … So it's almost half, and that's down 6.1%, so certainly the largest driver there," says Koeman. "We did see some avian influenza in turkeys this year, but really, demand is down somewhat as well from what we've seen over the past year. So we really have a great supply of turkey where the supplies of turkeys are really higher than what we've seen in the past few years."

However, bear in mind that prices may vary as they were checked before stores began turkey sales.

Going forward, Koeman believes processed foods will rise in price more quickly than average while farm-sourced foods will probably level out.

