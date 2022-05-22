Sunday Night Funnies announces return of 'King of Comedy' competition

WYOMING, Mich. — Sunday Night Funnies has announced the return of the “Kingpin of Comedy” stand-up comedy competition. The competition will run from June 5-October 9 at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex.

The winner of the competition will win $500 in cash. Additional prizes will also be awarded from the Spectrum Entertainment Complex, Craig’s Cruisers, the Listening Room, and Gilda’s Club's LaughFest. Along with the prizes, the winner of the competition will receive a Kingpin bowling pin trophy, a customized bowling shirt, and the opportunity to close at the Sunday Night Funnies LaughFest show in 2023. A presentation will also be held with the mayor of Wyoming declaring the winner “the funniest person in town.”

The Kingpin of Comedy competition was inspired by the annual event from Dr. Grins, the former comedy club located inside The B.O.B. This will be the fourth year that the competition has been held.

“Seeing that Wyoming is the 14th largest city in Michigan, I thought it deserved its own stand-up comedy competition with the overall winner getting a prize package worthy of the title ‘The Funniest Person in Wyoming!’” said Sunday Night Funnies creator and MC Brian Borbot.

Sunday Night Funnies’ “Kingpin of Comedy” stand-up comedy competition will begin on Sunday, June 5.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube