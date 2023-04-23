Sunday events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may be the end of the weekend but there are still a number of events going on around West Michigan.

The Lantern Festival continues at the John Ball Zoo. It features more than 50 Asian Lanterns along a mile long trail.

There's also themed food and drinks, special merchandise and live entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased online and range between 19 and 22 dollars.

You can still see the butterflies flying around Frederik Meijer Gardens. The Butterflies are Blooming exhibit is still going on until next weekend.

The largest temporary tropical tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation features butterflies from around the world.

It's open Sunday from 11-5 p.m. General admission tickets will get you into the exhibit.

The 6th Annual Tulip City Comics & Toyfare is happening at the Holland Civic Center.

The event features comic book artists, games and a cosplay contests.

Tickets are $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

