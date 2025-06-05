Summer tourism kicks off with the Rockford Start of Summer Celebration

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Michigan's crucial summer tourism season is underway, bringing significant economic benefits to the state.

According to Pure Michigan, tourism plays a major role as an economic driver in the state. In 2023, 128.3 million visitors contributed $29.3 billion in spending to Michigan's economy and supported more than 364,000 jobs. In Kent County alone, tourism had a $1.8 billion economic impact.

Daren Bower

The Start of Summer Celebration in Rockford exemplifies this tourism boost. The four-day festival, which has been held for over 50 years, is expected to attract more than 50,000 people this year.

"We can kick start everything that summer brings to Michigan," said an organizer as final preparations were underway Thursday morning.

Daren Bower

The event features activities for all ages, including a carnival, fireworks, and a parade.

"If you want to come down and do kids activities, or if it's just adults, then you can go to the beer tent, or you can wander around and see all the crafters and the food vendors and everything," said Megan Dean, Rockford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

For local businesses, the festival provides valuable exposure to potential customers from Rockford and surrounding communities.

Daren Bower

Candy Lancioni, owner of Aunt Candy's Toy Company, appreciates the influx of visitors.

"I think it's wonderful. It's potential customers, and ultimately, it's everybody having fun, being with their family, things that you're supposed to be doing in the summer," she said.

Lancioni noted that new customers often return weeks after discovering her store during the festival.

"People do come back with their families, and it gives them something to do," she said.

Daren Bower

The Corner Bar is also preparing for a busy weekend.

"It's huge. We'll be really busy. It's a really good opportunity for us to showcase what we do and to have it so that the guests really enjoy themselves. So we're excited about it," said John Vanaman, Corner Bar General Manager.

Daren Bower

According to Dean, the event serves as a showcase for the city.

"We're bringing all of these people down here, and even if they're not here to shop for the weekend, they're going to see all of the cool businesses that we have downtown and maybe come back a different day."

The Start of Summer Celebration runs from Thursday to Sunday. For a full schedule of the Start of Summer Celebration events, click here

Summer tourism kicks off with the Rockford Start of Summer Celebration

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube