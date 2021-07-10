Summer in the City Festival returns this Friday in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival is scheduled to return this week, according to the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce.

We’re told the event, scheduled for July 16 and 17, will have activities for people of all ages, including carnival attractions, music and dance, and specialty shops.

Organizers say other kid-friendly attractions include games, a climbing wall and rides.

Local favorites Dennis Ferrier and Dave Bolin are expected to provide live music starting at 10 a.m.

We’re also told Elsa will make an appearance for story time and other activities from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday as part of Fairytale Friends.

Saturday will also feature lawn mower races starting at noon, the Dowagiac Chamber tells us. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the event, which is scheduled to start at noon.

Vendors are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. each day.

Click here to view the festival schedule.

