Sugarbush Programs at Blanford Nature Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Maple Syrup season and the Blanford Nature Center.

The Nature Center is inviting you to come out to try some maple syrup made on their farm. They also say you can make your own Maple Syrup but the Nature Center says it takes 40 gallons of sap to make the Maple Syrup.

The nature center will have programs involving maple syrup through March 31. The sugarhouse at the nature center is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. until March 31st.