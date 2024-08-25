SUCCESS: Saturday school will return to Kalamazoo Public Schools

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a successful first run, Saturday school will return to Kalamazoo Public Schools.

"It just was amazing and impressive for me to see the type of results we had. And we plan on doing it again this year," said Superintendent Derin Slade. "Last year we launched Saturday school because we had a substantial number of students who we felt needed additional instructional time."

The extra school day was optional and focused on reading and math for third through fifth-grade students.

"We ended up having like 140 150 so the students who showed up, it really worked out," he said.

The KPS superintendent did this in his last three districts and saw success— that streak continues in Kalamazoo.

"We gave a pre and post-test, and 87% showed significant growth in reading and math," he told FOX 17. Preliminary data showed there was also an increase in elementary state test scores.

"That's a reflection of the amazing teachers that we have and Kalamazoo, and it's not just Saturday school," Slade said.

This year the district will provide middle school students with the opportunity of attending Saturday school.

School is back in session for KPS next Monday. The district will let families know when Saturday school officially returns.

