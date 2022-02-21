Student archers compete in statewide tournament in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Kids from all over the state took aim in Rockford Sunday as part of tournament in a fast-growing sport.

At West Michigan Archery Center, dozens of students ages 5-18 participated in an indoor archery tournament.

The students practice their skill after-school as part of the Scholastic 3D Archery program which teaches them the sport as well as safe bow-hunting practices. They then use those skills in competition against students their age.

“Scholastic 3D Archery also known as S3DA is a program for youth archers to do archery competitions in three disciplines. We have indoor target, outdoor target, and outdoor 3d and Archery has really been growing in Michigan,” says Michigan S3DA Coordinator Cara Waite.

Some of Sunday’s top-performing young archers will head to Kentucky to compete in the national tournament in a couple weeks.