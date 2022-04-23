Watch
Structure Fire under investigation in Kalamazoo

Posted at 10:05 AM, Apr 23, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating what led up to a structure fire Saturday morning.

The fire happened on Riverview Drive just after 9:15. Officers say when they arrived, they saw saw smoke coming from the back of the building.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

Officers say the building was not occupied and that no one was injured. KDPS wants to remind everyone to talk with your family about a fire escape plan and practice it twice a year.

Anyone with any information on the fire is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer

