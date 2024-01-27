Streets closed as river level rises in city of Portland

PORTLAND, Mich. — Two streets are closed due to rising river levels in the City of Portland.

City Manager Tutt Gorman posted on Facebook Friday night that water is spilling onto some streets. Water Street and Canal Street are closed.

Gorman indicates that ice on the river in the city and upstream is shifting and moving. It's causing the river level to rise slowly.

The city manager urges residents to "pay careful attention to the river for the next few days and have a plan in case water levels do rise quickly."

Here is the Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service. This is what was issued as of 10 p.m. Friday.

River Flood Warning from FRI 10:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST

Issued January, 26 2024 at 10:00 PM - US/Eastern expires January, 31 2024 at 7:00 PM - US/Eastern ...

FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO WEDNESDAY EVENING...



WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

WHERE...Grand River at Portland.

IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, the river is bankfull. At 12.0 feet, the river is at minor flood stage. Expect minor flooding of low areas along the river in and near Portland.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS... At 8:00 PM EST Friday the stage was 12.0 feet at the Kent Street river level gauge. At 9 PM EST Friday, water was observed on Water Street in Portland. - Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet. - Forecast...Fluctuations of the river level are expected over the next few days due to ice blocking the flow of the river. Minor flooding is expected along some points of the river over the next few days. - Minor flood stage is at 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood