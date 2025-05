You may have had some issues watching FOX 17 if you're trying to stream our broadcast this morning.

WXMI

If you're seeing a slate that says "We will be back shortly", you're not alone.

Our engineering team is at work to get us back on streaming services.

In the meantime, you can still watch over-the-air and keep up with all headlines right here on fox17online.com.

We appreciate your patience.

