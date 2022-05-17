National grants awarded to 23 local organizations for stream clean-up

MICHIGAN- — This Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced that it will channel funds to 23 organizations, supporting local efforts to keep Michigan waterways clean.

Divided among the 22 organizations, $108,228 will be dedicated to the care of Michigan streams. The grants are given annually by EGLE, in hopes of contributing to local stewardship efforts and community-building as well as to collect important data about Michigan streams.

The grants are part of the Michigan Clean Water Corps Program, which helps to monitor stream conditions and to assist local governments and nonprofits in the removal of trash and debris from streams.

Funded by fees from Michigan's speciality water quality protection license plates, which are avialable here, the clean-up grant program has been caring for local streams since 1998.

The local governments selected to recieve EGLE grants are:



City of Ann Arbor, $4,210.

City of Battle Creek, $3,839.

Benzie County Conservation District, $750.

Berrien County Conservation District, $2,051.

City of Dexter, $979.

Grand Traverse County Conservation District, $2,550.

Muskegon Conservation District, $2,888.

Newaygo County Conservation District, $5,000.

Other organizations selected to receive EGLE grants are:

Startup Grants



Antrim County Conservation District, $5,000.

Gogebic County Conservation District, $4,261.

Hillsdale County Conservation District, $4,703.

Implementation Grants



Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds, $18,530.

Olivet College, $16,391.

West Michigan Environmental Action Council, $20,000.

Maintenance Grants



Alger County Conservation District, $1,958.

Clinton River Watershed Council, $2,000.

Friends of the Rouge, $2,000.

Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $1,127.

Kalamazoo Nature Center, $1,991.

Manistee County Conservation District, $2,000.

The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, $2,000.

Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council, $2,000.

Yellow Dog Watershed Preserve, $2,000.

For more information about the Michigan Clean Water Corps, head here.