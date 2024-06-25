Storms leave a Grand Rapids apartment with a gaping hole in the ceiling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The line of severe storms and high winds didn’t spare Grand Rapids. A tree fell on a Creston neighborhood duplex, piercing a gaping hole into the upstairs apartment.

“There is a hole punched right through the middle of our living room.” Said Alex Burbo.

He and his brother were sleeping just before disaster struck. Alex saying, “ I woke up about 30 seconds before it hit the house, it was about 6:30 in the morning. I Just got out of bed and heard the wind and saw all the trees moving.”

One of those trees snapped and landed on the roof of his apartment Sending a branch all the way through the roof.

“My brother was in the front room and we're both converging on this room. Luckily neither of us made it into the room when it came through. “Said Alex.

His brother’s bedroom also was damaged. The ceiling sagging, plaster on the bed below, the walls cracked.

“This back wall looks like it's fallen off the back of the house.” Said Alex, he was not alone in dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

A house on Quimby Street also had a tree on its roof. In the back yard, wires holding up a fallen tree.

“A lot of the trees crashed into the wiring so it took out a lot of power in the neighborhood. So, I had to move some of my food to my grandma's house so I can store it.” Said Deshaun Nixon

Many residents in the Creston area were left with no power. Crews were out working on restoration.

For Alex, he is just glad no one got hurt when the tree fell on his house, saying, “We were very lucky that it wasn't worse ,this house ,is it doesn't look like it now, but it was built well. That was a big tree, a lot of weight, it could of smashed both of us.”

Alex and his brother are waiting to hear back from their insurance company. Meantime, they are planning to stay with family in the area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube