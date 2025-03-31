Storm Damage: Power outages in NE Kent County

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In the midst of Sunday night's storm, Fox 17's meteorologists were picking up on strong winds in Greenville, with their forecasting system even indicating trees and debris being thrown around in the area.

On my route to Greenvillle, I stopped at the corner of 14 Mile and Ramsdale, on the border of Courtland and Oakfield townships, where I was met with road closure signs due to the storm.

First responders were directing traffic for hours, and after speaking with a neighbor in the area, I was told several surrounding homes were without power... one home even down a few window shutters.

While I did not canvas the whole Courtland community, I did not see a path of destruction worth much concern.

What I did see and hear, however, were uprooted trees, a bit of debris, and the sound of many generators.

The good news: there were no trees blocking the roads, as far as I saw.

The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids normally runs surveys of areas with reported damage, to see if it's the results of straight lined winds, or if it is, in fact, the results of a tornado.

They should hopefully have updates in the next 24 hours.

