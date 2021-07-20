Stop-Use order issued for Purella hand sanitizers

LANSING, Mich. — A Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Order has been issued for Purella brand hand sanitizer after a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) investigation revealed the products don’t protect the public and don’t comply with state standards.

MDARD issued the Stop-Use and Stop-Removal order after finding the hand sanitizers didn’t meet the labeled alcohol content.

Purella brand stated the hand sanitizer contained 75% isopropyl alcohol; however, MDARD testing confirmed it contained about 50%.

“Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19 as well as other viruses. To be effective, these products are required to have at least of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or 60 percent ethyl alcohol to be considered effective,” said Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Laboratory Division Director. “While primarily sold in Southeast Michigan, consumers visiting that area may have purchased it earlier and kept it in a cabinet for later use, so we’re encouraging consumers to do a quick label check.”

The orders issued by MDARD mean Purella brand hand sanitizers cannot be sold or used in Michigan.

Products should no longer be used and should immediately be removed from store shelves or other product displays.