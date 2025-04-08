STOLEN! Nonprofit Be A Ruby's trailer to help homeless taken from parking lot

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit known for helping those experiencing homelessness is now in need of some help.

Courtesy: Be A Ruby

Be A Ruby's signature pink trailer, which was used to haul food, clothing, and hygiene items to downtown Grand Rapids each week, has been stolen.

Founder Harry Rissley said the trailer was taken sometime on April 1 or April 2nd from the nonprofit's office parking lot in Grandville.

Courtesy: Be A Ruby

"This has a great impact on our operations," he said. "We now have to use vehicles to bring our stuff downtown and really has limited us on the amount of extra things we bring every week. We are still doing food but all the extra everyday essentials are limited."

Be A Ruby was established in 2021 in honor of Rissley's daughter Ruby.

FOX 17

The seven-year-old girl passed away days after being hit by a car on her way home from school in February 2021.

The organization is known for its signature pink trailer and pink bags used in distribution- Ruby's favorite color.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover the deductible cost (the trailer was insured) and the items inside.

You can donate here.

In the meantime, Rissley said the weekly giveaways will continue on a limited basis.

Be A Ruby has upcoming fundraisers in April and June to support the mission.

To learn more, or to donate, visit the nonprofit's website or Facebook page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube